Chadwick Boseman’s passing brings awareness to colon cancer in young adults

LUBBOCK, Texas — Colon cancer is known for mostly affecting older people, but it has increasingly affected young individuals in more recent years. Now in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death due to colon cancer at just age 43, there is a growing concern young adults may be more likely to see risks.

This news hits home with Karla Cunningham who was diagnosed four years ago at age 35. She says “hearing the news over the weekend, he was diagnosed before I was. I hope it brings enough awareness that people go okay there’s something going on.”

This situation is occurring more frequently as younger adults are less likely to get screened for minor symptoms.

Dr. Theresa Byrd with the TTU Health Sciences Center said “what happens is these young people exhibit symptoms and because people aren’t really thinking about colon cancer in their age group there they aren’t really getting diagnosed right away.”

In some cases, these symptoms are even misinterpreted for Irritable bowel syndrome, leaving the cancer to grow.

“With that type of tumor when people discover they have them they are already stage three stage four because the symptoms so closely mimic that of IBS more doctors just say its IBS and send you on your way, so i was blessed because I know my body well enough to say there was something wrong” says Cunningham.

This has lead the screening age to be lowered to 45, but as more young adults under the age of 40 are diagnosed, they are emphasizing the importance of being proactive.

“I would highly reccomend if you are concerned get it looked at because to think that he was 43 years old and we lost a great genius in that, but in my case I could have left behind four kids if I hadn’t pushed harder,” says Cunningham.