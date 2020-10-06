Chamber of Commerce announces 2021 Leadership Lubbock class

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the 2021 Leadership Lubbock class. The new class will meet in January with a full-day orientation.

Since its inception in 1976, more than 1,800 men and women have participated in Leadership Lubbock, with the majority of those graduates currently residing in the Lubbock area. This program provides outstanding learning opportunities in an atmosphere that stimulates participants to work together, utilizing both innovative and proven tools to meet challenges.

Congratulations to the Leadership Lubbock Class of 2021:

Brian Albiar Sam Law Financial Marlene Antu StarCare Specialty Health System Brad Beard Brad Thomas Beard, CPA Shelby Cargill Voice of Hope – Rape Crisis Center Ryan Carpenter Armstrong Mechanical Co. Inc. Brent Clifford Parkhill, Smith & Cooper, Inc. Matt Corbin United Supermarkets, LLC Naomi Couture Caprock Business Finance Corporation Aaron Davis UMC Health System Regina De Hoyos Citibus Anna Delano TTU Rawls College of Business Administration Lucas Divine Covenant Health KC Emory Action Printing Lisa Fraze Lubbock Christian University Jonathan Galley Craig, Terrill, Hale & Grantham, LLP Carson Glenewinkel City of Lubbock-LPD Vanessa Gomez Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Tonya Gomez Garage Body Shop, LLC Taleigh Gorman Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Ben Hames Robert Madden Industries, Ltd. Misty Hill Built for Dreams, Inc. Kevin Holzbog Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Christopher Hook Lubbock Area United Way Andrew Hothan Lubbock National Bank Lauren Hughs Neighborhood House/Health For Friends Clinic Tray Johnson Madera Residential Jasper Koenig City of Lubbock-LPD Tonya Lehnert SitePro, Inc. Bo Li Parkhill, Smith & Cooper, Inc. Linda Limon Ronald McDonald House Charities of the SW, Inc. Damon McCall Lubbock Independent School District Jesica McEachern City of Lubbock Brandon McFarland Casey Carpet One D’Juana McPherson East Lubbock Community Alliance Keino McWhinney TTU – Texas Tech University System Sam Meador McDougal Realtors Makenzie Means Prosperity Bank Ray Mendoza City of Lubbock-LPD Joshua Montoya Peoples Bank Vanessa Morelion South Plains Food Bank, Inc. Jeff Mustin CAS Laboratories, LLC Lacey Nobles City of Lubbock Elyn Palmer Wayland Baptist University-Lubbock Campus Randy Runquist PrimeWest Mortgage Corp. Jody Scifres Lubbock Independent School District James Sikes Happy State Bank Melissa Spraberry United Supermarkets, LLC Amy Stephens Lubbock Independent School District Brad Stuteville FirstCapital Bank Aubrey Stutler Crenshaw, Dupree & Milam, LLP Tiffany Taylor Frenship Independent School District Cliff Wilkes TTUHSC Travis Windham Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.

The program receives numerous applications each year and the applicants are selected through a blind application process.

More information on the Leadership Lubbock program can be found on LubbockChamber.com or by contacting Angela Lambert at (806) 761-7002.

