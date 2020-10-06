Chamber of Commerce announces 2021 Leadership Lubbock class

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the 2021 Leadership Lubbock class. The new class will meet in January with a full-day orientation.

Since its inception in 1976, more than 1,800 men and women have participated in Leadership Lubbock, with the majority of those graduates currently residing in the Lubbock area. This program provides outstanding learning opportunities in an atmosphere that stimulates participants to work together, utilizing both innovative and proven tools to meet challenges.

Congratulations to the Leadership Lubbock Class of 2021:

Brian AlbiarSam Law Financial
Marlene AntuStarCare Specialty Health System
Brad BeardBrad Thomas Beard, CPA
Shelby CargillVoice of  Hope – Rape Crisis Center
Ryan CarpenterArmstrong Mechanical Co. Inc.
Brent CliffordParkhill, Smith & Cooper, Inc.
Matt CorbinUnited Supermarkets, LLC
Naomi CoutureCaprock Business Finance Corporation
Aaron DavisUMC Health System
Regina De HoyosCitibus
Anna DelanoTTU Rawls College of Business Administration
Lucas DivineCovenant Health
KC EmoryAction Printing
Lisa FrazeLubbock Christian University
Jonathan GalleyCraig, Terrill, Hale & Grantham, LLP
Carson GlenewinkelCity of Lubbock-LPD
Vanessa GomezCoca-Cola Southwest Beverages
Tonya GomezGarage Body Shop, LLC
Taleigh GormanLubbock Chamber of Commerce
Ben HamesRobert Madden Industries, Ltd.
Misty HillBuilt for Dreams, Inc.
Kevin HolzbogLubbock Economic Development Alliance
Christopher HookLubbock Area United Way
Andrew HothanLubbock National Bank
Lauren HughsNeighborhood House/Health For Friends Clinic
Tray JohnsonMadera Residential
Jasper KoenigCity of Lubbock-LPD
Tonya LehnertSitePro, Inc.
Bo LiParkhill, Smith & Cooper, Inc.
Linda LimonRonald McDonald House Charities of the SW, Inc.
Damon McCallLubbock Independent School District
Jesica McEachernCity of Lubbock
Brandon McFarlandCasey Carpet One
D’Juana McPhersonEast Lubbock Community Alliance
Keino McWhinneyTTU – Texas Tech University System
Sam MeadorMcDougal Realtors
Makenzie MeansProsperity Bank
Ray MendozaCity of Lubbock-LPD
Joshua MontoyaPeoples Bank
Vanessa MorelionSouth Plains Food Bank, Inc.
Jeff MustinCAS Laboratories, LLC
Lacey NoblesCity of Lubbock
Elyn PalmerWayland Baptist University-Lubbock Campus
Randy RunquistPrimeWest Mortgage Corp.
Jody ScifresLubbock Independent School District
James SikesHappy State Bank
Melissa SpraberryUnited Supermarkets, LLC
Amy StephensLubbock Independent School District
Brad StutevilleFirstCapital Bank
Aubrey StutlerCrenshaw, Dupree & Milam, LLP
Tiffany TaylorFrenship Independent School District
Cliff WilkesTTUHSC
Travis WindhamKimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.

The program receives numerous applications each year and the applicants are selected through a blind application process.

More information on the Leadership Lubbock program can be found on LubbockChamber.com or by contacting Angela Lambert at (806) 761-7002.

(News release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

