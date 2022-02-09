LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Champions for Business Political Action Committee (CBPAC) announced its endorsement of five candidates for local and state offices for the upcoming March 1 primary election.

Champions for Business Political Action Committee (CBPAC) Endorses Candidates for March Primary



The Champions for Business Political Action Committee (CBPAC) announced the endorsement of five candidates for the March 1 primary election. The CBPAC is comprised of 20 Lubbock business and community leaders who are members of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

The candidates receiving endorsements include:

Dustin Burrows, Texas House of Representatives, District 83

Kade Wilcox, Texas House of Representatives, District 84

Curtis Parrish, Lubbock County Judge

Jordan Rackler, Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Ann-Marie Carruth, 72nd District Court Judge

Candidates seeking the CBPAC endorsement participated in interviews led by the members of the committee. The opportunity was made available to all candidates.

“We appreciate the candidates for participating in the process,” said Dave Marcinkowski, chair of the CBPAC. “After careful consideration, the committee is pleased to endorse this slate of candidates and looks forward to continuing to work with elected officials at all levels to advance pro-business policies for the Lubbock community.”

The CBPAC was established in 2021 to support pro-business candidates, who will continue to help maintain a regulatory and policy environment in Lubbock where businesses can excel, and the community can thrive.

Early voting begins Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 25 for the March 1 primaries in Texas.

For more information on upcoming elections and polling locations visit votelubbock.org.

