LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) —

The Champions for Business Political Action Committee (CBPAC) announced the endorsement of several candidates for the May 7 cities and schools election and the May 24 primary runoff election. The CBPAC is comprised of 20 Lubbock business and community leaders who are members of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

The candidates receiving endorsements include:

Carl Tepper – Texas House of Representatives, District 84

Tray Payne – Lubbock Mayor

Mark McBrayer – Lubbock City Council, District 3

Chase Head and Dr. Jennifer Wilson – Lubbock City Council, District 5

Jason Ratliff – Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees, District 3

Ryan Curry – Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees, District 4

Beth Bridges – Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees, At-Large

Candidates seeking the CBPAC endorsement participated in interviews and/or completed questionnaires. The opportunity to seek the CBPAC’s endorsement was made available to all candidates.

“We appreciate all candidates who are willing to put their name on the ballot and run to serve our local community,” said Dave Marcinkowski, chair of the CBPAC. “Local issues decided by the Lubbock City Council and local school boards have an impact on the daily lives of our community’s businesses, families, and quality of life. We’re pleased to endorse this slate of candidates and look forward to continuing to work with elected officials at all levels of government to advance pro-business policies for Lubbock.”

The CBPAC was established in 2021 to support pro-business candidates, who will continue to help maintain a regulatory and policy environment in Lubbock where businesses can excel, and the community can thrive.

Early voting begins April 25 and runs through May 3 for the cities and schools election held on May 7. The primary runoff election will be held on May 24, with early voting running from Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20.

For more information on upcoming elections and polling locations visit votelubbock.org.

