Chance to go free, but Lubbock man violated his deal; now it’s 5 years for armed robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man who had already pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, but had a chance to stay out of prison, was back in court Thursday to be sentenced to 5 years in prison. 

In 2017, Ryan Gonzales, now age 23, was charged with aggravated robbery after he held a gun to someone’s head during a robbery in 2016. 

On August 16, 2016, Lubbock Police responded to the 1100 block of East Stanford Street to reports of a civil disturbance, according to a police report. 

The victim told officers that Gonzales asked him to borrow a lighter, the police report said. Gonzales used the lighter to light a blunt, the victim said in the police report.

The victim said Gonzales then held a gun to his head and demanded his phone and watch; the victim gave Gonzales his property, the police report said.Gonzales was sentenced to deferred adjudication – meaning, as long as he stayed out of trouble, he never had to serve time in prison. 

Court records said Gonzales violated the terms of his supervision by being unemployed, driving without a license, not abstaining from alcohol and testing positive for cocaine. 

The 5-year sentence will be offset by time Gonzales already spent in jail. 

