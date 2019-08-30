Changes coming for parking and security at Texas Tech football games

LUBBOCK, Texas — As another installment of Red Raider football begins, university officials want fans to know of a few changes to the game day experience.

Fans who choose to park at United Supermarkets Arena, the John Walker Soccer Complex or the Health Sciences Center will be transported to Jones AT&T Stadium and dropped between gates 3 and 4, according to university officials.

Those who park in the C-1 lot should expect a new flow of traffic on the Drive of Champions which will now head one-way in both directions. The new “no re-entry” policy is partially due to the selling of beer and wine in the stadium.

Associate Athletic Director of External Affairs Robert Giovannetti said he understands the new policy might not be very popular.

“All the schools that serve alcohol at their football games also have a no-re-entry policy, but it’s ultimately a concern for safety of our fans,” Giovannettii said.

There will also be an increase in security on gamedays, he said. The university added 50 security cameras to the stadium and its surrounding area and will continue to work alongside local law enforcement per usual.

“We’re shifting some priorities and personnel around to make it a great experience for fans,” Giovannetti said.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday against Montana State.