LUBBOCK, Texas — Court documents showed the Murder charge against Avery White, 23, was dismissed on Monday due to insufficient evidence.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported White and Antoine Manahan, 36, went to 45-year-old Chad Reed’s home so Manahan could “confront” him about a marijuana deal before Reed was shot and killed in the 1900 block of East Auburn Street on July 11.

(Courtesy image form Lubbock County Jail Record)

1900 block of East Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Court records stated Manahan and White took her vehicle to confront Reed. According to court records, White did not drive the car to East Auburn, but was a passenger during the incident. According to court documents, White did not get out of the car, but security video from neighbors showed Manahan running to the driver’s door about 10 minutes after the shooting.

Manahan and White were later arrested in Arlington.

As of Monday, White was no longer at the Lubbock County Detention Center. Manahan remained at LCDC on a $500,000 bond.