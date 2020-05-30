Charged with murder, Edmond makes the case he is not a “continuing danger,” bond lowered

Image of Derik Edmond from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Murder defendant Derik Edmond, 23, of Lubbock made a court appearance via video on Thursday to request a lower bond. The request was granted.

Edmond would now have to post $30,000 to get out of jail whereas before his bond was set at $200,000.

An arrest warrant was not clear as to whether Edmond or Jeremiah Anthony Guerrero, 22, was the gunman in the shooting and killing of Christopher Jolly, 17, on May 4 in the 2600 block of East Baylor Street. Both were charged with murder in the Jolly case.

Edmond’s attorney petitioned the court for a lower bond on May 19 saying in part that his bond was excessive and illegal.

But moreover, the petition said “the facts of this case” would show Edmond “is not a continuing danger to society.”

On Friday, Edmond remained in the Lubbock County Detention center even though his request was granted. Guerrero remained behind bars Friday on a $200,000 bond.

Christopher Jolly, 17. Courtesy images

