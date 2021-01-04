Chargers fire TTU alum Anthony Lynn after 4 seasons

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn stands next to quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Anthony Lynn will go into next season with a contract extension and a reworked coaching staff. The Los Angeles Chargers coach has signed an extension according to a team official, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

LOS ANGELES — Texas Tech alum Anthony Lynn’s time as the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach is finished after four seasons, the team announced Monday.

The Chargers officially fired Lynn after a 7-9 2020 season.

In Lynn’s four seasons with the team, the Chargers went 33-31. They made the playoffs once, in the 2018 season, where they beat the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round before losing to the New England Patriots.

Lynn played running back at Texas Tech from 1988-1991. He had a career high 1,034 total yards and nine touchdowns as a junior in 1990.

After an eight-year NFL career, he transitioned into coaching. He served as an assistant for six different NFL teams before landing the Chargers’ head coaching job.