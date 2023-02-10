LUBBOCK, Texas — The trial of Charles Sanchez, also known as DJ Sancho, was set to begin on Tuesday, February 14 with procedural matters followed by jury selection. Sanchez was originally indicted in October 2019 and accused of touching underage girls inappropriately.

Sanchez was re-indicted in November. According to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, Sanchez was accused of indecency with two girls, one being younger than 14 years old.

Image of Charles Sanchez a.k.a. DJ Sancho from Facebook fan page (left) and the Lubbock Co. Detention Center (right)

According to a warrant, in one instance, “[Sanchez] was drunk and pressured [the younger of the victims] into consuming alcohol.” The warrant said Sanchez got into bed with the girl. The other victim told investigators the “first time” Sanchez touched her, she had just turned 16 years old.

Sanchez posted a $50,000 bond in 2019 and was released from jail. As of Friday, he was not listed on the Lubbock County Detention Center jail roster.

As the trial unfolds, check EverythingLubbock.com for the latest updates.