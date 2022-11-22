LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury re-indicted Charles Sanchez, also known as DJ Sancho, Tuesday. The indictments did not reveal new information in the cases against him. Sanchez was originally indicted in October 2019.

At that time, he was accused of touching underage girls inappropriately. One of them was under the age of 14, according to an arrest warrant.

According to the warrant, in one instance in the middle of the night, “Charles [Sanchez] was drunk and pressured her [the younger of the two victims] into consuming alcohol.” The warrant said he then got into bed with her.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out the office of Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney after the grand jury report. We were able confirm the development on Tuesday was a set of re-indictments.

Sanchez posted bond in 2019 and was released from jail while the criminal charges were pending. He was not listed in the jail as of Tuesday afternoon.