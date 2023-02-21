LUBBOCK, Texas — Charles Sanchez, also known as “DJ Sancho,” was sentenced to two years in prison along with 10 years of probation on Tuesday after he was found guilty of inappropriately touching young girls.

Before opening statements, a hearing was held without the jury present. Sanchez’s defense team moved for a mistrial and said several jurors were found on social media. Jurors were spoken to individually about the incident.

Prosecutor Austin Sanford said what Sanchez did was “wrong, it should not have happened, and it should not happen again.” Sanford asked the jury to consider the “weight” Sanchez put on the victims, and how the case impacted their lives.

Attorney Ben Garcia said the defense team was “surprised and disappointed” in the jury’s verdict. Garcia painted Sanchez as a “loving and kind” man who does volunteer work and helps “the needy.” Garcia said the case was “brutal to Charles,” who was seen crying in the courtroom.

Image of Charles Sanchez a.k.a. DJ Sancho from his Facebook fan page (left) and the Lubbock Co. Detention Center (right)

Garcia asked the jury to give Sanchez a sentence of two years. Sanford said the judge had the discretion to stack the sentence.

“These girls have never been out for blood,” Sanford said during closing arguments. “We all want the best for those kids.”

It took the jury just over an hour to agree on Sanchez’s punishment.