LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas State Senator Charles Perry will be on the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans, according to a statement by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

The committee was formed after a request from Governor Greg Abbott following a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and 2 teachers.

Perry is one of eleven state senators appointed to the committee.

“All of us working together is the answer,” the statement said. “Now is not the time for politics. It is all about doing all we can so that we never see another tragedy like this happen again in Texas.”