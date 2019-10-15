Charles Sanchez, also known as DJ Sancho, indicted for indecency

LUBBOCK, Texas — Well-known Lubbock DJ Charles Sanchez, also known as DJ Sancho, was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on indecency with a child charges.

Sanchez, 33, is accused of touching two girls inappropriately. One of them was less than 14, according to an arrest warrant.

Sanchez was arrested October 9 and held on a $50,000 bond. He posted bond and was released the same day.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, by the time they got involved, Sanchez had already hired a defense attorney and chose not to speak to officers.

