Charming Charlie to close all 261 stores after second bankruptcy filing

LUBBOCK, Texas — Charming Charlie, fashion accessory retailer will be closing all of its doors after going bankrupt for a second time, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Charming Charlie Holdings Inc. filed a Chapter 11 protection in Delaware and plans to have going-out-of-business sales at about 261 stores, according to the report.

After emerging from its previous bankruptcy in April 2018, the company continued to face issues that were hard to come back from, such as weak performing stores being forced to stay open, and less foot traffic to stores.

The Chief Financial Officer, Alvaro E. Bellon, said by the time Charming Charlie filed for bankruptcy, they only had $6000 of cash in hand.

More than 3,000 people may lose their jobs.