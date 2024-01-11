LUBBOCK, Texas – A man is in custody after a pursuit that started in Hockley County Thursday afternoon, after deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, according to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect took law enforcement on a chase into Lubbock County, “zig zagging” and trying to lose them, HCSO said. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assisted and followed the suspect until he crashed into a fence near Woodrow Road and County Road 1600, according to HCSO.

The suspect fled on foot briefly before troopers were able to apprehend him.

HCSO, Levelland PD and DPS all assisted. The suspect was transported to Hockley County Jail.

