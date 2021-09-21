Chase ends with crash, suspect arrested and taken to UMC for K-9 bite

LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers arrested a man near 59th Street and Avenue P late Tuesday morning after a vehicle chase.

The chase ended shortly after the driver crashed the SUV he was driving. Officers used a K-9 unit and a helicopter from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“[The] call began at 10:56 a.m.,” police said. “Officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle.” It ended about 11:30.

Near 59th Street and Avenue P. (Nexstar/Staff)

The chase at one point was near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Slaton Highway. It went south, then west on 98th Street to Avenue P. For a short time, the vehicle sped along the South Loop.

Police said after the chase, “One person was transported to University Medical Center with injuries from a K9 bite.”

Police have not yet release names.