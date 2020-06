LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety were in a standoff with a suspect Thursday afternoon in the Ella Apartments. The standoff started with a vehicle chase along Highway 87 just outside Lubbock city limits at about 3:20 p.m.

Lubbock Police were also on scene of the barricaded suspect. At 4:15 pm, a photojournalist saw EMS take the suspect to an ambulance. We continue working to get more information.