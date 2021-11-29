Chase leads to crash, serious injuries and 15-year-old arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Monday morning collision in central Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to 94th and Remington Avenue at 4:19 a.m. on Monday, November 29, for reports of a burglary.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle, which led officers on a pursuit. The vehicle traveled from the 5000 block of the South Loop to 53rd Street and Gary Avenue, at which point the suspect vehicle crashed into a tree.

Two individuals fled on foot, while a third individual, a 15-year-old male, suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance.

One of the suspects who fled, also a 15 year-old male, was located in the area of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue and was taken into custody and transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

The investigation is on-going.

