Chatman Hill/Dunbar Neighborhood Codes Field Exercise on Wednesday, June 12

The Code Enforcement Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the Chatman Hill and Dunbar Neighborhoods on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This exercise area will be bordered by 19th Street, Beech Ave, 34th Street, and Ave A. Code Administration will have a field office set up at the baseball field on the northwest corner of East 24th and Martin Luther King Boulevard for citizens to ask questions or report violations. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

