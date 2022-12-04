LUBBOCK, Texas — The Overton Hotel & Conference Center, along with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, have partnered once again to create Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display.

According to press release, this year’s display will be unveiled to the public during a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, December 6 at 4:00 p.m.

The annual holiday tradition will be on display in the Overton’s main lobby from Tuesday, December 6 through Saturday, December 31.

“This year’s design is a multi-level dollhouse that will bring back childhood memories. It is the perfect photo opportunity and the creative details just can’t be missed,” the press release said.



There is no cost stop by and view the gingerbread display.

The Overton Hotel & Conference Center is also the official mail stop for those very important Santa letters. There are letters available for children to write that will be mailed to the North Pole daily, the press release said.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EveythingLubbock.com File Photo)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EveythingLubbock.com File Photo)

(Photo provided in a press release from the Overton Hotel & Conference Center in December 2020)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EveythingLubbock.com File Photo)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EveythingLubbock.com File Photo)

The public can also help support a child in need this Christmas and help decorate the donation tree in the lobby.

The Texas Girls and Boys Ranch is an independent foster, adoption, and group housing facility for children in the Lubbock area who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and or neglect.

(Photo provided in a press release from the Overton Hotel and Conference Center)

For additional information, you can visit Overton Hotel & Conference Center’s Facebook event page.





