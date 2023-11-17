LUBBOCK, Texas — A new burger restaurant, Smalls Sliders, will soon grace Lubbock, according to a press release obtained from EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

The announcement detailed that Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, Abilene and Amarillo, will soon have Small Sliders “Cans” (locations), with the first expected to open in late 2024.

Small Sliders have a unique look, as the locations are 800 square foot modular “cans” that can be delivered to a site in one piece, according to an article from Forbes. They are drive-thru and walk-up only, with limited patio seating outside. According to Small Sliders’ website, their patties are never frozen, pattied in-house and cooked to order.

“The Texas market has proven to be a resounding area of growth for our brand. I can’t wait to see all that the group accomplishes in with their locations as they join the brand at such an exciting time,” Maria Rivera, the CEO of Smalls Sliders said.

Small Sliders file image (Image: Small Sliders)

According to the press release, Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown rapidly. The franchise is founded by Walk-Ons Bistreaux and Sports Bar’s Brandon Landry who hired Rivera as the CEO. Additionally, former NFL star Drew Brees is a partner and investor of the company, Forbes said.

For more information on Smalls Sliders, visit www.smallssliders.com.