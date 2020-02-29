Chef Sara North joins culinary team at Pecan Grill at the Overton Hotel

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Overton Hotel and Conference Center:

Pecan Grill at Overton Hotel and Conference Center, along with Executive Chef Douglas Noxon are delighted to announce the appointment of Sara North as Executive Sous Chef.

A Lubbock native, North grew up in the Hub City attending Monterey High School and later Texas Tech University. North spent time abroad in Rome, Italy and attended cooking classes at Scuola Leonardo Da Vinci. North began cooking at an early age, spending time with her mother in the kitchen. Together they ran several popular local establishments over the years, most notably Manna Bread and Wine and King Street Pub. Local diners enjoyed her specialties for brunch at Stonegate Golf Course and lunch at The Pickle and The Pig.

North is an exciting addition to the food and beverage department at Overton Hotel and Conference Center and is leading the culinary team at Pecan Grill under the direction of Chef Noxon. Chef Noxon says, “We’re working hard to bring the restaurant to that next level, and Sara is a key player of getting us to that stage. Having her on our culinary team is a huge step for us, as she has a great reputation and a large following in this area.”

North’s reputation for excellence is sure to bring a new level of culinary expertise to Pecan Grill. Her passion stems from a love of both food and art. North states, “I became a chef because I love food and I went to art school, so anything that combines the two is really great. I’ve met the best and hardest working people in this industry. Taking on this role at Pecan Grill, I’m most excited to learn from Chef Noxon. He’s the best in the city, and in the state, as far as I’m concerned. I’ve already learned so much.”

Throughout her career North has earned numerous awards including Broadway and Gourmet’s Culinary Grand Champion and features in Texas Monthly Magazine. For more information, visit www.overtonhotel.com/dining or call 806-776-7010 for reservations.

