Chief of Lubbock Fire Rescue receives coronavirus vaccines, other first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas — Chief of Lubbock Fire Rescue Shaun Fogerson received his first dosage of the coronavirus vaccine Monday. He is one of hundreds of those included in Phase 1A of the distribution who have received their vaccine.

Chief Fogerson said he received his vaccine just before noon, and has not experienced any symptoms. He even said he feels better now than he did prior to taking the vaccine.

Fogerson also added he was hesitant to get the vaccine at first, but after some time doing research he decided to get the vaccine. He said he wants others to get theirs as well, and decided to lead by example.

Fogerson estimates about 60 LFR personnel received the vaccine on Monday. He said he has some peace of mind now that the vaccine is available to first responders.

“It tells me that there’s gonna be less of a chance of personnel to get sick with COVID to be hospitalized. It also lets me know we’re not going to be spreading it to the public, and we’re not going to be taking it home to our families,” Fogerson said.