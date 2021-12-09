Cheryl Little announces candidacy for Texas District 84 Representative

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cheryl Little announced her campaign to run for Texas District 84 Representative.

On November 4, incumbent representative John Frullo announced he would not seek reelection. Frullo first assumed office in 2011.

According to Little’s campaign website, she is running as a Christian conservative Republican.

“My goals are to continue to promote Texas as the beautiful state that it is; where we are free to work and play as we see fit, practice our religion without government oversight, protect Pro-Life, and make choices that enrich our lives and that of our families,” Little said on her campaign website.