Chick-fil-A closing dining areas nationwide by Friday, other chains doing the same

LUBBOCK, Texas — Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Chick-fil-A announced on Sunday it would be closing dining areas in their restaurants nationwide. This, of course, will impact restaurants in Lubbock.

As of now, certain locations across the area will continue to offer drive-thru service where possible. In locations set up for it, restaurants will also offer curbside, takeout and 3rd party delivery services.

In the statement on their website, they said, “As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact.”

Chick-fil-A has given their restaurants until the end of the week to close down the dining areas. Chick-fil-A is just one chain taking these steps to keep customers safe.

Starbucks is also moving to close its seating areas. They will start limiting customers to drive-thru and delivery services.

On Saturday, Taco Bell also announced that it’s preparing its 7,200 locations to operate as drive-thru and delivery-only restaurants only.

