Chick-Fil-A introduces contact-free home delivery

LUBBOCK, TX – March 24, 2020 – This is a news release from Chick-fil-A

Six Chick-fil-A Lubbock locations have expedited the rollout of a contact-free, in-home delivery service. Beginning Thursday, March 26th at 8:00 a.m., Lubbock residents within a certain delivery radius of a Chick-fil-A location can enjoy their favorite menu items delivered to their home or business by a Chick-fil-A Team Member when using the Chick-fil-A App.


To view a complete list of Chick-fil-A delivery options, please visit www.chick-fil-a.com/delivery.

