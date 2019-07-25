Chick Fil A making donation to Klemke’s Sausage Haus

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Chick-Fil-A located on University and 82nd Street is packing up their trailer and heading to Slaton. Manager of the fast food restaurant, Ryan Summers, said they will donate 15 percent of their proceeds from sales to Klemke’s Sausage Haus.

“Us being a restaurant, we wanna support local businesses in these towns we’re taking our mobile trailer to,” Summers said.

Summer said they want to help Klemke’s road to recovery.

“We heard about it in the local news, and I mean, that’s tragic,” Summers said.

Summers said he doesn’t know the owners of Klemke’s but would like to, following their fundraiser.

“Once we’ve finished the fundraiser and collected the sales, we’re gonna personally deliver those to them,” Summers said.

According to a Facebook post, the fundraiser will be held at 1700 W. Division St. in Slaton. They will be serving between 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., and once again between 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.