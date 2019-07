LUBBOCK, Texas — Chick-fil-A will be giving away free food on Tuesday, July 9th for Cow Appreciation Day.

There’s just one catch: you have to dress up like a cow.

If you dress up in cow apparel or costume, the fast food chain is offering a free entree to adults and a free kid’s meal to children, according to their website.

The offer begins when restaurants open and ends at 7:00 p.m.