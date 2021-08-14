Chick-fil-A to host Leadercast event at The Overton Hotel September 2nd

This is a press release from Chick-fil-A Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS (SEPTEMBER 2, 2021) – Leadercast, the leadership development company that propels the growth of leaders worldwide through transformative video content has partnered with Chick-fil-A Lubbock to bring Leadercast 2021 to community leaders on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Attendees can purchase in-person or virtual tickets at leadercastlubbock.com.

The line-up for the simulcasts event includes Rainn Wilson (The Office), Guy Raz (How I Built This), NFL Hall of Famer and Ohio State alumnus Cris Carter and the Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker, authors Austin Channing Brown, Todd Henry, Liz Bohannon, Michael C. Bush, and Andy Stanley. The event will also highlight several Cincinnati leaders who are making a worldwide impact including Sunny Parr (The Kroger Foundation), Deni Tato (Corporate Consciousness) and Chuck Mingo (Undivided).

Speaker Takeaways:

● Michael C Bush’s inspiring stories about how creating a more equitable work environment pays off. Attendees also walk away with a new “For All” Leadership Model to help drive personal performance.

● Liz Forkin Bohannon will show you how to cultivate the mindsets that will help you live that you were made on purpose and for a purpose.

● Andy Stanley will lay out a three-step process that he is using to shift his thinking and strategies coming through a time of change

● We are all different, but there are three centers from which we all live our lives: the mind, the heart, and the body. Deni Tato will show us that learning which center we tend to live and lead from will help us make more conscious choices around how we lead others.

● Rainn Wilson will include practical ways to lead yourself toward the person you really want to become.

● As the CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, David Baker finds himself surrounded by leaders. Speaking from his experiences and countless conversations with the all-time best players, coaches, and owners in the game of football, David will share his top three learnings that move great leaders to become “Hall of Fame” leaders.

● Using the story of when he nearly lost everything and surrendered to a pathway of recovery, Cris Carter will show that even the most “successful” people in any profession may be hiding a secret that is just waiting to take them out. He will give a series of practical tips to anyone who is struggling with “off the field” or “out of the boardroom” distractions.

● Chuck Mingo shares what he has learned in both corporate and faith-based settings about the power of courageous love to unlock potential and create enduring impact.

● Acclaimed author Todd Henry shows that there are twenty-seven “motivational themes”, each with its own unique DNA. He will teach how we can begin to decode our Core Motivation so that we can have conversations, make decisions, and even choose career paths that lead us to experience engagement and fulfillment.

● As Director of the Kroger Foundation, Sunny Parr will talk about how leading an initiative to end both food waste AND hunger in the USA by 2025 has taught her to make a shift in her own leadership style… and what she is learning about attempting to shift people’s mindsets.

● The cultural shift that erupted in the summer of 2020 needs true allyship from leaders to make a lasting difference. Becoming a champion for justice demands courage and commitment. Austin Channing Brown will teach us how to begin that journey.

● The pandemic has forced all of us to rethink the way we live, work and play. It has tested us. But it has also forced us to think creatively about how to adapt. Guy Raz will talk about how creativity and solutions-based thinking often emerge from the toughest moments.

This event will deliver the toolkits and inspiration that leaders need to level up their skills and achieve their professional goals, regardless of their industry. To join the movement to become a leader worth following, attend Leadercast 2021—Shift digital leadership conference on Thursday, September 2, 2021, by visiting leadercastlubbock.com.

