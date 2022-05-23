LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell was listed online Monday morning by the Kansas City Star as a potential candidate for Kanas City, Missouri Police Chief. However, Mitchell said he will not pursue the job.

“You can put that one to bed right now. I will not be applying,” Mitchell said to EverythingLubbock.com.

Mitchell was publicly named October 4, 2019, as the sole finalist for Lubbock Police Chief.

Mitchell was previously the chief in Temple and before that he served more than 25 years with KCPD.

Shortly after this article was published, Mitchell made a brief statement on Twitter, saying, “Today an article was published in the KC Star naming me as one of many potential candidates to be the next COP in KC.



“While I’m humbled to have my name mentioned for the position, my commitment to @LubbockPolice remains the same! So let’s put this to bed. I will not be applying,” Mitchell tweeted.