The following is a press release from the TxDOT:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — TxDOT is hosting a child safety seat checkups as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 18—24). Parents needing help installing their child’s car seat can stop by to see us from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Science Spectrum & Omni Theater, 2579 South Loop 289, in Lubbock.



Certified car seat technicians will be on-site to teach parents and caregivers how to determine if their child is in the right seat for the child’s age and size. Parents are asked to know their child’s height and weight and should bring their current safety seat for proper installation.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationally, three out of four safety seats are not used correctly. A Texas study found that nearly nine out of 10 babies and toddlers were riding in safety seats, but more than a quarter of those safety seats were being used incorrectly.



To avoid one of the most common mistakes caregivers make – using the wrong size safety seat—visit TxDOT’s Save Me With A Seat website to find the appropriate safety seat for your child’s age.

WHO: Child passenger safety technicians/instructors

WHAT: Car seat checkup event

WHEN: Saturday, September 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Science Spectrum & Omni Theater, 2579 South Loop 289, Lubbock, TX

(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)