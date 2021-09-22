Child car seat checkup event planned for Saturday, Sept. 25 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation, along with its traffic safety education partners, is hosting a car seat checkup event from 10 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the YWCA located at 6501 University Avenue in Lubbock.

Certified car seat technicians will be on-site to teach parents and caregivers how to determine if their child is in the right seat for the child’s age and size. Parents are asked to know their child’s height and weight and should bring their current safety seat for proper installation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationally, 3 out of 4 safety seats are not used correctly. A Texas study found that nearly 9 out of 10 babies and toddlers were riding in safety seats, but more than a quarter of those safety seats were being used incorrectly.

To avoid one of the most common mistakes caregivers make – using the wrong size safety seat, visit the TxDOT Web site to find the appropriate safety seat for your child’s age.

WHO: Child passenger safety technicians/instructors

WHAT: Car seat checkup event

WHEN: Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to noon

WHERE: YWCA, located at 6501 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX

(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)