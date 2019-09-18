Child car seat checkup event scheduled in Lubbock on Sept. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT, Lubbock District:

The Texas Department of Transportation along with its traffic safety education partners will host a car seat checkup event from 10 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, September 21, at UMC Southwest Medical Center, located at 4004 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX.

Certified car seat technicians will be on-site to teach parents and caregivers how to determine if their child is in the right seat for the child’s age and size. Parents are asked to know their child’s height and weight, and should bring their current safety seat for proper installation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationally, 3 out of 4 safety seats are not used correctly. A Texas study found that nearly 9 out of 10 babies and toddlers were riding in safety seats, but more than a quarter of those safety seats were being used incorrectly.

To avoid one of the most common mistakes caregivers make – using the wrong size safety seat, visit the TxDOT Web site to find the appropriate safety seat for your child’s age.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

