Child car seat checkup scheduled for Friday, July 19 in Denver City

DENVER CITY, Texas – The following is a news release from TxDOT:



The Texas Department of Transportation along with its traffic safety education partners will host a car seat checkup event from 10 a.m. to noon, on Friday, July 19, at the Denver City Fire Department located at 104 W. Third St.

Certified car seat technicians will be on-site to teach parents and caregivers how to determine if their child is in the right seat for the child’s age and size. Parents are asked to know their child’s height and weight, and should bring their current safety seat for proper installation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationally, three out of four safety seats are not used correctly. A Texas study found that nearly nine out of 10 babies and toddlers were riding in safety seats, but more than a quarter of those safety seats were being used incorrectly.

To avoid one of the most common mistakes caregivers make – using the wrong size safety seat, visit the TxDOT website to find the appropriate safety seat for your child’s age.

Who: Child passenger safety technicians/instructors What: Car seat checkup event When: Friday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to noon Where: Fire Department, 104 W. Third St., Denver City

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)

