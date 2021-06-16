Child dies following Sunday house fire in Southwest Lubbock

House fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street in Southwest Lubbock. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A child injured in a Southwest Lubbock house fire Sunday afternoon has died, according to a University Medical Center representative and family.

A GoFundMe page set up by a relative said Hunter Cash St. Clair died from smoke inhalation and a brain bleed.

The family did not have insurance and was asking for financial assistance to help with funeral costs.

The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of 90th Street.

University Medical Center confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that Hunter was brought to the hospital following the fire and later died.



The child was at home with his mother and sister when the fire broke out.