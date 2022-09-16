LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple was arrested on Thursday after they left their small child at their apartment unsupervised, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, the child was seen in the parking lot of an apartment complex by a resident and noticed the child trying to open the front door. The resident called authorities when the child said her parents went to get food.

The child’s parents were identified as Chrisanta Castro, 36, and Jeremy Castro, 35.

The police report stated both suspects left the apartment under the impression the child was left alone with the other.

Child Protective Services arrived at the scene and told responding officers the suspects had three other incidents of the child being left alone outside, according to the police report.

The suspects were both arrested and charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child and other charges related to the case.

As of Friday afternoon, both suspects remained in the custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center. Chrisanta was held on bonds totaling $7,500 and Jeremy was held on $3,500 bond.