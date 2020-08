LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews were called to the scene of incident in which a child was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening near Woodrow.

The incident was reported around 7:50 p.m. in the 7600 block of Woodrow Road.

According to emergency radio traffic, the victim was a 9-year-old.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer was told the child’s injuries were not serious and the family refused EMS service.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.