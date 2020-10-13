Child kidnapping suspect now charged with sexually abusing two other girls

LUBBOCK, Texas — The man who previously made news when he was accused of kidnapping a girl in Levelland was indicted for two different cases Tuesday in Lubbock County.

In one case, a girl was staying with her dad as part of visitation after a divorce. The timing was August 2019. One of her dad’s friends was also staying the night in her dad’s apartment because he was drunk, an arrest warrant said.

The warrant said the friend, Damien Dre Gonzales, age 25 at the time, sexually abused the girl overnight. She said she felt like Gonzales was treating her like an object instead of a person. She said he made her feel scared and dirty.

As the investigation progressed, Gonzales was accused of inappropriately touching another girl in the same residence the night before.

The mother of the first victim contacted Lubbock police in July 2020. Investigators then found out about the second girl.

The warrant said the dad claimed to not know about the abuse until he was told about it much later. Both victims, according to the two indictments, were less than 14 years old.

While investigators were working to confirm the identity of Gonzales, a news article was published online by KLVT radio. It said Gonzales was arrested in Hockley County for aggravated kidnapping and indecency with a child. The kidnapping case since been filed by federal prosecutors.

The Levelland case involved a 9-year-old girl, court records previously revealed.

Both of the new indictments on Tuesday were for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Gonzales remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Tuesday.