LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury indicted Nathan Grassie, 46, of Lubbock for continuous sexual abuse of a child (under 14) and attempted indecency with a child by contact.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Grassie had four charges listed against him all related to child sex crimes. He was initially arrested on June 9 and further charges were added on June 17 and 21.

In one of the criminal cases, the sexual abuse started when the child was less than 10 years old. In another case, Grassie was a youth group advisor and accused of abusing a second victim in his home in 2021.

LPD said, “The Lubbock Police Department encourages any additional potential victims to come forward to file a report for further investigation by calling the Special Victims Unit at (806) 775-2788.”