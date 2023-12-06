Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of December 6, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — David Saenz, 20, was accused of indecent assault and firing a gun at a vehicle with a child inside, according to a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Saenz was indicted on Tuesday for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Deadly Conduct Involving Discharge of a Firearm. A report from the Lubbock Police Department stated officers were called on October 31 to the area of 31st Street and Boston Avenue for shots fired.

The police report indicated Saenz assaulted a woman before the shooting. The report said Saenz was kissing the victim, who “did not mind” it but didn’t want it to go further. The report stated Saenz got on top of the victim. Further details about that incident were redacted. According to the police report, the woman texted a family member and said Saenz tried to hit her and she and a child needed a ride. The report said the family member showed up to pick up the woman and child.

The family member found Saenz in the home and confronted him about “putting his hands on [the victim],” the report stated. The two started arguing and stepped off the porch to fight each other, according to the report. The victim’s family member was about to punch Saenz, but the suspect reached into his clothing and pulled out a gun, the report stated.

According to the police report, the family member started backing away to get back into the vehicle where the woman, child and another family member were sitting. Saenz pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed. After fixing it, he fired the gun at the vehicle, the report said.

The family member took off running and called 911. The other victims left in the car and met up with him, the report said.

While officers were speaking to the victims, the police report said the Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter spotted Saenz leaving the residence. Saenz ran from the area but was caught by an officer.

As of Wednesday, Saenz remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $101,000.