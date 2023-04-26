LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was arrested for assaulting and threatening a person with a gun on Monday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According the report, officers arrived to a residence in the 1300 block of 27th Street and the victim told them Manuel Francisco Rodriguez, 29, showed up the victim’s house and started “banging on the door.” The victim told police Rodriguez allowed inside the house.

Rodriguez began to argue with the victim and shoved the victim so hard the victim “flew five feet” and fell into a “glass end table,” the report said.

The report said the victim told Rodriguez to leave but he wouldn’t which caused the victim to grab a kitchen knife. In retaliation, Rodriguez took out a gun from his waistband.

One the victim’s children told police he saw Rodriguez pull the gun out of his waistband and threatened the victim and “was scared during the incident.”

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a rag “covered in blood” and blood on the back of the victim’s head. The victim also had a “one inch cut” that was actively bleeding, according to the report.

The report said Rodriguez was arrested in the 100 block of Flint Avenue during a traffic stop later that day and was with a handgun in his glove compartment and a shotgun in the trunk.

According to online jail records, Rodriguez was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.