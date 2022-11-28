LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle crash, involving two small children, prompted a response from the Texas Department of Public Safety to the area of FM 1729 and East Highway 62/82, just before 7:30 a.m. Monday

The driver who was ejected from the vehicle and moderately injured was sent to University Medical Center to be treated for injuries, DPS said. The children were not hurt and were secured safely in their seats.

“A passenger vehicle was traveling east bound,” DPS said, “approaching a curve in the road when the vehicle lost a tire.”

DPS said the vehicle lost control, entered a ditch and rolled before coming to a rest.