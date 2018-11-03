Children's Hope Residential Services organizes first annual Hope Run Saturday (Photo provided by Children's Hope) [ + - ] Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Children's Hope Residential Services held their first ever Hope Run Saturday morning at Buffalo Springs Lake.



The 5K helped benefit abused and neglected children across Texas.

According to a news release, Children's Hope is a non-profit organization that provides a variety of residential services to children, including residential treatment services for traumatized children, foster placement, and adoption services.

The goal of Children's Hope is to provide every child that passes through its doorways with the tools necessary to have a normal childhood, thrive, and grow into healthy adults.

Proceeds from Saturday's run will go to purchase toys, athletic supplies, art supplies, as well as lessons for the children.

For more information or to make a donation, you can visit their website by clicking here.