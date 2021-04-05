Children show rapid proficiency in Harwell Elementary Dual Language Pre-K program

Lubbock ISD offers a wide range of specialty programs for students, one of which is the dual language program at Harwell Elementary.

Lubbock ISD wants to remind families that their Pre-K Kick-Off will be Friday, April 9. They will be at the central office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to answer questions and help families with the registration process.

For more information, log on to lubbocksid.org/prek. To speak with someone over the phone, call 806-219-0340.

For additional information, click the video above.