Children to receive free horseback rides Saturday at the National Ranching Heritage Center

WHAT:

The Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center will provide free horseback rides for children this Saturday at the National Ranching Heritage Center pending good weather. Team members from the riding center will provide safety gear and supervision for all riders. Parents or guardians will be asked to sign permission waivers prior to the rides. The information booth at the entrance to the center can direct guests to the riding arena in the 19-acre historic park.



In addition, Ranch Hosts (docents) will be available to meet guests and provide historical information at many of the historic structures



WHEN:

Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.



WHERE:

National Ranching Heritage Center, 3121 4th St.

