Children's Home of Lubbock event to feature Scott Hamilton, Olympic gold medalist

(Photo from the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation)

The Children’s Home of Lubbock will host An Evening with Scott Hamilton on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center ballroom. All-State Fence & Supply, of Lubbock, is the title sponsor.

Scott Hamilton is an Olympic champion who has overcome overwhelming obstacles. He was adopted as a child and has now added to his own family two adopted children from Haiti. He can relate to the plight of children, particularly to those who are waiting for a family to call their own. He overcame a debilitating childhood illness and, as an adult, is a cancer survivor. He understands what it means to never give up and to beat the odds. His is an inspirational story for all those who will be at this event. Scott will be signing copies of his new book, Finish First, which encourages the hidden potential--the champion within all of us--to come out, eventually bringing the greatest possible good to our families, marriages, careers, businesses, and the world around us.

Funds raised at this event will help to support the work of The Children’s Home in caring for abused and neglected children and providing care and support to help reunite broken families.

Tickets and information may be found by contacting The Children’s Home of Lubbock at (806) 762-0481, or on the web at www.childshome.org.

About Scott Hamilton

The most recognized male figure skating star in the world, Scott Hamilton has won 70 titles, awards and honors including an Emmy Award nomination, induction into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame and a privileged member of the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

In 1984, Scott captured the attention of the world with his Olympic Gold medal performances in Saravejo and since has shared his love and enthusiasm for the sport as a analyst/commentator, performer, producer and best-selling author (Landing It, 1999; The Great Eight, 2009). He further inspires others as a speaker, humanitarian, and as a cancer and pituitary brain tumor survivor.

After losing his mother to cancer, then becoming a survivor himself, Scott turned activist, launching the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation (Cancer Alliance for Research, Education and Survivorship). He founded several education and survivorship programs including Chemocare.com and the 4th Angel Mentoring Program. Events such as Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer and An Evening with Scott Hamilton & Friends galas fund research into treatments that treat the cancer and spare the patient. He is also the founder of the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy at Ford Ice Center in Antioch, TN, where he may frequently be found coaching Learn-to-Skate students and sharing his love of skating.

About The Children’s Home of Lubbock

The Children's Home of Lubbock is a community of volunteers, workers, and supporters, pouring their efforts together to make life better for children who need to see that caring and love do exist in a world that has often been unfair and unjust. Since the Home opened its doors in 1954, more than 6,500 children have been helped through the Home's services.

Praised by licensure reviews as one of the best programs in the State of Texas, The Children's Home places a strong emphasis on family rehabilitation, with programs of care designed for children and their families.

On any given day, an average of 145 boys and girls are in care in the various programs of The Children's Home of Lubbock.

About All-State Fence & Supply

All-State Fence & Supply has been serving Lubbock and West Texas for over 39 years installing quality fences at discounted prices. All-State Fence caters to the Do-It-Yourselfers with the largest inventory of fence supplies in West Texas, and a “Fence Showroom” located at 122nd Street & Slide Road for viewing the many different varieties of fences available. All-State Fence & Supply has been voted “Best Fence Company” for 17 consecutive years. They may be contacted at 806-799-3729 or visit their website at www.allstate-fence.com

