Chili peppers on the highway; DPS says semi-truck tips over on Highway 62/82

[DPS confirmed a semi tractor-trailer tipped over on Highway 62/82 in Hockley County after the driver fell asleep at the wheel./ Nexstar staff]

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– The Texas Department of Safety confirmed on Thursday that a semi tractor-trailer tipped over on a major highway after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Just after 9:00 a.m., DPS responded to the incident on Highway 62/82 near Parrot Road in Hockley County.

Officials said the semi driver was headed southwest, fell asleep, overcorrected and then wound up tipping the truck.

DPS also confirmed a passenger was asleep in the truck but only had minor injuries. The driver of the semi was also not hurt, according to officials.

Traffic was still rerouted around 11:00 a.m., and DPS said the semi needed to be cleared off the road.

Additionally, DPS said the semi was carrying chili peppers, and the health department was headed to the scene to inspect the load.