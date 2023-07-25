LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City hit a record high of “nearly 110 degrees” on July 17, but forecasts include more heat for a month or more. If you’re looking for way to beat the heat, EverythingLubbock.com asked Visit Lubbock for a list of indoor spots to have both fun and air conditioning. Visit Lubbock is the official visitor and convention bureau for the city.

4ORE! Golf

4ORE! is a interactive experience for the whole family. It offers climate- controlled tee boxes as well as delicious food and live music.

Adventure Park

This amusement center offers Lubbockites a go-karting, a games room, advenure maze, rock wall and so much more. It’s located at 5110 29th Drive.

Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude was described as 20,000 square foot location with “wall-to-to trampolines.” It’s located at 4525 Milwaukee Ave Suite #1100.

Dave and Buster’s

The restaurant and bar located at 2620 West Loop 289 Access Road opened in May 2023 and has over 100 arcade games.

LHUCA Clay Studio

The clay studio is located at 519 Avenue J. The studio offers children and adults art classes.

Lubbock Clay Café

The Clay Café is Lubbock very own paint-your-own pottery studio. It was described as a laid back and family friendly activity. The Clay Café is located at 5102 60th Street.

Main Event

This destination has fun for the whole family such as bowling, laser tag and arcade games. It’s located at 6010 Marsha Sharp Freeway West.

Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater

The Science Spectrum offers a hands-on experience on the building blocks of science to children of all ages. The Science Spectrum is located at 2579 South Loop 289.