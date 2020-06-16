Chimy’s, Crickets close for deep cleaning as COVID-19 precaution

LUBBOCK, Texas — Broadway Street bars Chimy’s and Crickets will temporarily close to do deep cleaning due to recent COVID-19 cases near Broadway, they announced on Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases in Lubbock have spiked in recent days, and Logie’s — a bar several blocks away from Chimy’s and Crickets — was recently named an exposure site.

Chimy’s will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday while Crickets will just be closed on Tuesday.

Lubbock saw 37 new cases on Monday, which tied the city’s previous high for daily cases.

