Chimy’s, Crickets close for deep cleaning as COVID-19 precaution

LUBBOCK, Texas — Broadway Street bars Chimy’s and Crickets will temporarily close to do deep cleaning due to recent COVID-19 cases near Broadway, they announced on Tuesday.

Chimys will be closed for a deep clean until Thursday due to the recent Covid cases near broadway. Apparently this is a lot to ask but, if you are feeling sick or know you’ve been to an exposure site PLEASE do not go out and put others at risk. — Chimys LBK (@ChimysLubbock) June 16, 2020

Stay safe Lubbock, we will see you starting Wednesday, June 17th. pic.twitter.com/HORX6Ie8eq — Crickets of Lubbock (@CricketsLBK) June 16, 2020

COVID-19 cases in Lubbock have spiked in recent days, and Logie’s — a bar several blocks away from Chimy’s and Crickets — was recently named an exposure site.

Chimy’s will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday while Crickets will just be closed on Tuesday.

Lubbock saw 37 new cases on Monday, which tied the city’s previous high for daily cases.